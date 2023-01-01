1 thousand Argentine pesos to Kenyan shillings

Convert ARS to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 ars
425 kes

1.00000 ARS = 0.42502 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
Top currencies

 USDAUDCADEURNADSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.515151.35510.916818.86131.3382518.85880.791108
1 AUD0.6610.8943660.60508812.44850.88324512.44680.522131
1 CAD0.7379531.1181110.67655613.91880.98756513.91690.5838
1 EUR1.090751.652651.47808120.5731.459720.57020.86295

How to convert Argentine pesos to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ARS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ARS to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Kenyan Shilling
1 ARS0.42502 KES
5 ARS2.12508 KES
10 ARS4.25016 KES
20 ARS8.50032 KES
50 ARS21.25080 KES
100 ARS42.50160 KES
250 ARS106.25400 KES
500 ARS212.50800 KES
1000 ARS425.01600 KES
2000 ARS850.03200 KES
5000 ARS2125.08000 KES
10000 ARS4250.16000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Argentine Peso
1 KES2.35285 ARS
5 KES11.76425 ARS
10 KES23.52850 ARS
20 KES47.05700 ARS
50 KES117.64250 ARS
100 KES235.28500 ARS
250 KES588.21250 ARS
500 KES1176.42500 ARS
1000 KES2352.85000 ARS
2000 KES4705.70000 ARS
5000 KES11764.25000 ARS
10000 KES23528.50000 ARS