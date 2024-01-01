Kenyan shillings to Malagasy ariaries today

Convert KES to MGA at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
33,819 mga

1.000 KES = 33.82 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Malagasy Ariary
1 KES33.81930 MGA
5 KES169.09650 MGA
10 KES338.19300 MGA
20 KES676.38600 MGA
50 KES1,690.96500 MGA
100 KES3,381.93000 MGA
250 KES8,454.82500 MGA
500 KES16,909.65000 MGA
1000 KES33,819.30000 MGA
2000 KES67,638.60000 MGA
5000 KES169,096.50000 MGA
10000 KES338,193.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Kenyan Shilling
1 MGA0.02957 KES
5 MGA0.14784 KES
10 MGA0.29569 KES
20 MGA0.59138 KES
50 MGA1.47845 KES
100 MGA2.95689 KES
250 MGA7.39223 KES
500 MGA14.78445 KES
1000 MGA29.56890 KES
2000 MGA59.13780 KES
5000 MGA147.84450 KES
10000 MGA295.68900 KES