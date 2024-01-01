Kenyan shillings to Mozambican meticals today

Convert KES to MZN at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
482.39 mzn

1.000 KES = 0.4824 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:13
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 KES0.48239 MZN
5 KES2.41196 MZN
10 KES4.82392 MZN
20 KES9.64784 MZN
50 KES24.11960 MZN
100 KES48.23920 MZN
250 KES120.59800 MZN
500 KES241.19600 MZN
1000 KES482.39200 MZN
2000 KES964.78400 MZN
5000 KES2,411.96000 MZN
10000 KES4,823.92000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kenyan Shilling
1 MZN2.07300 KES
5 MZN10.36500 KES
10 MZN20.73000 KES
20 MZN41.46000 KES
50 MZN103.65000 KES
100 MZN207.30000 KES
250 MZN518.25000 KES
500 MZN1,036.50000 KES
1000 MZN2,073.00000 KES
2000 MZN4,146.00000 KES
5000 MZN10,365.00000 KES
10000 MZN20,730.00000 KES