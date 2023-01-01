10 Mozambican meticals to Kenyan shillings

Convert MZN to KES at the real exchange rate

10 mzn
24 kes

1.00000 MZN = 2.40110 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:03
How to convert Mozambican meticals to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MZN to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Kenyan Shilling
1 MZN2.40110 KES
5 MZN12.00550 KES
10 MZN24.01100 KES
20 MZN48.02200 KES
50 MZN120.05500 KES
100 MZN240.11000 KES
250 MZN600.27500 KES
500 MZN1200.55000 KES
1000 MZN2401.10000 KES
2000 MZN4802.20000 KES
5000 MZN12005.50000 KES
10000 MZN24011.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Mozambican Metical
1 KES0.41648 MZN
5 KES2.08238 MZN
10 KES4.16476 MZN
20 KES8.32952 MZN
50 KES20.82380 MZN
100 KES41.64760 MZN
250 KES104.11900 MZN
500 KES208.23800 MZN
1000 KES416.47600 MZN
2000 KES832.95200 MZN
5000 KES2082.38000 MZN
10000 KES4164.76000 MZN