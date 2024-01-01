Kenyan shillings to Botswanan pulas today

Convert KES to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 kes
103.10 bwp

1.000 KES = 0.1031 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:08
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Botswanan Pula
1 KES0.10310 BWP
5 KES0.51552 BWP
10 KES1.03104 BWP
20 KES2.06208 BWP
50 KES5.15520 BWP
100 KES10.31040 BWP
250 KES25.77600 BWP
500 KES51.55200 BWP
1000 KES103.10400 BWP
2000 KES206.20800 BWP
5000 KES515.52000 BWP
10000 KES1,031.04000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Kenyan Shilling
1 BWP9.69896 KES
5 BWP48.49480 KES
10 BWP96.98960 KES
20 BWP193.97920 KES
50 BWP484.94800 KES
100 BWP969.89600 KES
250 BWP2,424.74000 KES
500 BWP4,849.48000 KES
1000 BWP9,698.96000 KES
2000 BWP19,397.92000 KES
5000 BWP48,494.80000 KES
10000 BWP96,989.60000 KES