Swazi Lilangeni (SZL)

Currency name

Swazi Lilangeni

L

SZL exchange rates

 EUR SGD USD AUD CAD GBP INR ZAR
From SZL0.04864 0.07098 0.05286 0.08092 0.07175 0.04155 4.38910 1.00000
To SZL20.56130 14.08890 18.91650 12.35720 13.93740 24.06650 0.22784 1.00000

