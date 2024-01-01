Eswatini Emalangeni to Ghanaian cedis today

Convert SZL to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
869.24 ghs

L1.000 SZL = GH¢0.8692 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:47
SZL to GHS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

GHS
1 SZL to GHSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.88000.8800
Low0.80870.7455
Average0.85620.8172
Change7.42%16.59%
1 SZL to GHS stats

The performance of SZL to GHS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8800 and a 30 day low of 0.8087. This means the 30 day average was 0.8562. The change for SZL to GHS was 7.42.

The performance of SZL to GHS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8800 and a 90 day low of 0.7455. This means the 90 day average was 0.8172. The change for SZL to GHS was 16.59.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.81919.881
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.23913.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95817.983
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.28912.057

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SZL0.86924 GHS
5 SZL4.34619 GHS
10 SZL8.69238 GHS
20 SZL17.38476 GHS
50 SZL43.46190 GHS
100 SZL86.92380 GHS
250 SZL217.30950 GHS
500 SZL434.61900 GHS
1000 SZL869.23800 GHS
2000 SZL1,738.47600 GHS
5000 SZL4,346.19000 GHS
10000 SZL8,692.38000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swazi Lilangeni
1 GHS1.15043 SZL
5 GHS5.75215 SZL
10 GHS11.50430 SZL
20 GHS23.00860 SZL
50 GHS57.52150 SZL
100 GHS115.04300 SZL
250 GHS287.60750 SZL
500 GHS575.21500 SZL
1000 GHS1,150.43000 SZL
2000 GHS2,300.86000 SZL
5000 GHS5,752.15000 SZL
10000 GHS11,504.30000 SZL