1 thousand Ghanaian cedis to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert GHS to SZL

1,000 ghs
1,609.97 szl

1.00000 GHS = 1.60997 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:37
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Swazi Lilangeni
1 GHS1.60997 SZL
5 GHS8.04985 SZL
10 GHS16.09970 SZL
20 GHS32.19940 SZL
50 GHS80.49850 SZL
100 GHS160.99700 SZL
250 GHS402.49250 SZL
500 GHS804.98500 SZL
1000 GHS1609.97000 SZL
2000 GHS3219.94000 SZL
5000 GHS8049.85000 SZL
10000 GHS16099.70000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SZL0.62113 GHS
5 SZL3.10566 GHS
10 SZL6.21131 GHS
20 SZL12.42262 GHS
50 SZL31.05655 GHS
100 SZL62.11310 GHS
250 SZL155.28275 GHS
500 SZL310.56550 GHS
1000 SZL621.13100 GHS
2000 SZL1242.26200 GHS
5000 SZL3105.65500 GHS
10000 SZL6211.31000 GHS