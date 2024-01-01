Eswatini Emalangeni to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert SZL to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
241.96 myr

L1.000 SZL = RM0.2420 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:57
SZL to MYR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

MYR
1 SZL to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.24810.2626
Low0.23960.2396
Average0.24430.2522
Change1.00%-2.26%
1 SZL to MYR stats

The performance of SZL to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2481 and a 30 day low of 0.2396. This means the 30 day average was 0.2443. The change for SZL to MYR was 1.00.

The performance of SZL to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2626 and a 90 day low of 0.2396. This means the 90 day average was 0.2522. The change for SZL to MYR was -2.26.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.79719.879
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.23113.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.9617.986
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.27812.056

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Malaysian Ringgit
1 SZL0.24196 MYR
5 SZL1.20980 MYR
10 SZL2.41959 MYR
20 SZL4.83918 MYR
50 SZL12.09795 MYR
100 SZL24.19590 MYR
250 SZL60.48975 MYR
500 SZL120.97950 MYR
1000 SZL241.95900 MYR
2000 SZL483.91800 MYR
5000 SZL1,209.79500 MYR
10000 SZL2,419.59000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swazi Lilangeni
1 MYR4.13294 SZL
5 MYR20.66470 SZL
10 MYR41.32940 SZL
20 MYR82.65880 SZL
50 MYR206.64700 SZL
100 MYR413.29400 SZL
250 MYR1,033.23500 SZL
500 MYR2,066.47000 SZL
1000 MYR4,132.94000 SZL
2000 MYR8,265.88000 SZL
5000 MYR20,664.70000 SZL
10000 MYR41,329.40000 SZL