Eswatini Lilangeni to Malaysian ringgits exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Malaysian ringgits is currently 0.242 today, reflecting a -1.317% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.294% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Malaysian ringgits has fluctuated between a high of 0.245 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.242 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.477% increase in value.