Eswatini Emalangeni to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert SZL to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
395.50 cny

L1.000 SZL = ¥0.3955 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:42
SZL to CNY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CNY
1 SZL to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.40320.4046
Low0.38640.3820
Average0.39700.3969
Change2.33%3.52%
1 SZL to CNY stats

The performance of SZL to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4032 and a 30 day low of 0.3864. This means the 30 day average was 0.3970. The change for SZL to CNY was 2.33.

The performance of SZL to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4046 and a 90 day low of 0.3820. This means the 90 day average was 0.3969. The change for SZL to CNY was 3.52.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 SZL0.39550 CNY
5 SZL1.97750 CNY
10 SZL3.95499 CNY
20 SZL7.90998 CNY
50 SZL19.77495 CNY
100 SZL39.54990 CNY
250 SZL98.87475 CNY
500 SZL197.74950 CNY
1000 SZL395.49900 CNY
2000 SZL790.99800 CNY
5000 SZL1,977.49500 CNY
10000 SZL3,954.99000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Swazi Lilangeni
1 CNY2.52845 SZL
5 CNY12.64225 SZL
10 CNY25.28450 SZL
20 CNY50.56900 SZL
50 CNY126.42250 SZL
100 CNY252.84500 SZL
250 CNY632.11250 SZL
500 CNY1,264.22500 SZL
1000 CNY2,528.45000 SZL
2000 CNY5,056.90000 SZL
5000 CNY12,642.25000 SZL
10000 CNY25,284.50000 SZL