Eswatini Emalangeni to Bulgarian levs today

Convert SZL to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
98.41 bgn

L1.000 SZL = лв0.09841 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:40
SZL to BGN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BGN
1 SZL to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09960.1018
Low0.09670.0947
Average0.09850.0988
Change1.82%3.93%
1 SZL to BGN stats

The performance of SZL to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0996 and a 30 day low of 0.0967. This means the 30 day average was 0.0985. The change for SZL to BGN was 1.82.

The performance of SZL to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1018 and a 90 day low of 0.0947. This means the 90 day average was 0.0988. The change for SZL to BGN was 3.93.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bulgarian Lev
1 SZL0.09841 BGN
5 SZL0.49205 BGN
10 SZL0.98410 BGN
20 SZL1.96821 BGN
50 SZL4.92052 BGN
100 SZL9.84103 BGN
250 SZL24.60258 BGN
500 SZL49.20515 BGN
1000 SZL98.41030 BGN
2000 SZL196.82060 BGN
5000 SZL492.05150 BGN
10000 SZL984.10300 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BGN10.16150 SZL
5 BGN50.80750 SZL
10 BGN101.61500 SZL
20 BGN203.23000 SZL
50 BGN508.07500 SZL
100 BGN1,016.15000 SZL
250 BGN2,540.37500 SZL
500 BGN5,080.75000 SZL
1000 BGN10,161.50000 SZL
2000 BGN20,323.00000 SZL
5000 BGN50,807.50000 SZL
10000 BGN101,615.00000 SZL