Eswatini Lilangeni to Bulgarian levs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Bulgarian levs is currently 0.098 today, reflecting a -0.819% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.361% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Bulgarian levs has fluctuated between a high of 0.100 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.098 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.436% increase in value.