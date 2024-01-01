1 Bulgarian lev to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert BGN to SZL at the real exchange rate

1 bgn
10.23 szl

лв1.000 BGN = L10.23 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BGN to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BGN to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.346510.5613
Low9.99819.8228
Average10.154310.1434
Change2.02%0.70%
1 BGN to SZL stats

The performance of BGN to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.3465 and a 30 day low of 9.9981. This means the 30 day average was 10.1543. The change for BGN to SZL was 2.02.

The performance of BGN to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.5613 and a 90 day low of 9.8228. This means the 90 day average was 10.1434. The change for BGN to SZL was 0.70.

Top currencies

 USDEURNZDCADAUDSGDGBPZAR
1 USD10.9161.6671.3731.5221.3240.78418.324
1 EUR1.09211.821.4991.6611.4450.85620.004
1 NZD0.60.54910.8240.9130.7940.4710.992
1 CAD0.7280.6671.21411.1080.9640.57113.347

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bulgarian levs to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BGN to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BGN10.22880 SZL
5 BGN51.14400 SZL
10 BGN102.28800 SZL
20 BGN204.57600 SZL
50 BGN511.44000 SZL
100 BGN1,022.88000 SZL
250 BGN2,557.20000 SZL
500 BGN5,114.40000 SZL
1000 BGN10,228.80000 SZL
2000 BGN20,457.60000 SZL
5000 BGN51,144.00000 SZL
10000 BGN102,288.00000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bulgarian Lev
1 SZL0.09776 BGN
5 SZL0.48882 BGN
10 SZL0.97763 BGN
20 SZL1.95526 BGN
50 SZL4.88816 BGN
100 SZL9.77631 BGN
250 SZL24.44078 BGN
500 SZL48.88155 BGN
1000 SZL97.76310 BGN
2000 SZL195.52620 BGN
5000 SZL488.81550 BGN
10000 SZL977.63100 BGN