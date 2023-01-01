100 Eswatini Emalangeni to Bulgarian levs

Convert SZL to BGN at the real exchange rate

100 szl
9.52 bgn

1.00000 SZL = 0.09517 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.465381.09411.661881.491640.8680591.187820.5503
1 SGD0.68241610.7466311.134091.017920.59235362.227914.0238
1 USD0.9141.3393511.518951.363350.79336783.34518.7828
1 AUD0.6017270.8817610.6583510.8975610.52231354.870212.3657

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Bulgarian Lev
1 SZL0.09517 BGN
5 SZL0.47586 BGN
10 SZL0.95171 BGN
20 SZL1.90342 BGN
50 SZL4.75856 BGN
100 SZL9.51712 BGN
250 SZL23.79280 BGN
500 SZL47.58560 BGN
1000 SZL95.17120 BGN
2000 SZL190.34240 BGN
5000 SZL475.85600 BGN
10000 SZL951.71200 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Swazi Lilangeni
1 BGN10.50740 SZL
5 BGN52.53700 SZL
10 BGN105.07400 SZL
20 BGN210.14800 SZL
50 BGN525.37000 SZL
100 BGN1050.74000 SZL
250 BGN2626.85000 SZL
500 BGN5253.70000 SZL
1000 BGN10507.40000 SZL
2000 BGN21014.80000 SZL
5000 BGN52537.00000 SZL
10000 BGN105074.00000 SZL