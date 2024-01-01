Eswatini Emalangeni to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert SZL to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
1,384,020 vnd

L1.000 SZL = ₫1,384 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:05
SZL to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

VND
1 SZL to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,410.29001,419.0900
Low1,358.56001,340.6400
Average1,390.20501,389.6268
Change1.85%3.23%
1 SZL to VND stats

The performance of SZL to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,410.2900 and a 30 day low of 1,358.5600. This means the 30 day average was 1,390.2050. The change for SZL to VND was 1.85.

The performance of SZL to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,419.0900 and a 90 day low of 1,340.6400. This means the 90 day average was 1,389.6268. The change for SZL to VND was 3.23.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.651.4970.84392.78819.878
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58464.22613.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4931.3550.76383.9617.987
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9070.51156.24112.048

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Vietnamese Dong
1 SZL1,384.02000 VND
5 SZL6,920.10000 VND
10 SZL13,840.20000 VND
20 SZL27,680.40000 VND
50 SZL69,201.00000 VND
100 SZL138,402.00000 VND
250 SZL346,005.00000 VND
500 SZL692,010.00000 VND
1000 SZL1,384,020.00000 VND
2000 SZL2,768,040.00000 VND
5000 SZL6,920,100.00000 VND
10000 SZL13,840,200.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Swazi Lilangeni
1000 VND0.72253 SZL
2000 VND1.44506 SZL
5000 VND3.61265 SZL
10000 VND7.22530 SZL
20000 VND14.45060 SZL
50000 VND36.12650 SZL
100000 VND72.25300 SZL
200000 VND144.50600 SZL
500000 VND361.26500 SZL
1000000 VND722.53000 SZL
2000000 VND1,445.06000 SZL
5000000 VND3,612.65000 SZL