Eswatini Lilangeni to Vietnamese dongs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Vietnamese dongs is currently 1,383.910 today, reflecting a -0.822% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.173% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Vietnamese dongs has fluctuated between a high of 1,410.700 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1,382.520 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.