Eswatini Emalangeni to Philippine pesos today

Convert SZL to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
3,146.77 php

L1.000 SZL = ₱3.147 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
SZL to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 SZL to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.19943.2752
Low3.12213.0914
Average3.15733.1874
Change0.51%1.79%
1 SZL to PHP stats

The performance of SZL to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.1994 and a 30 day low of 3.1221. This means the 30 day average was 3.1573. The change for SZL to PHP was 0.51.

The performance of SZL to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.2752 and a 90 day low of 3.0914. This means the 90 day average was 3.1874. The change for SZL to PHP was 1.79.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Philippine Peso
1 SZL3.14677 PHP
5 SZL15.73385 PHP
10 SZL31.46770 PHP
20 SZL62.93540 PHP
50 SZL157.33850 PHP
100 SZL314.67700 PHP
250 SZL786.69250 PHP
500 SZL1,573.38500 PHP
1000 SZL3,146.77000 PHP
2000 SZL6,293.54000 PHP
5000 SZL15,733.85000 PHP
10000 SZL31,467.70000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swazi Lilangeni
1 PHP0.31779 SZL
5 PHP1.58893 SZL
10 PHP3.17786 SZL
20 PHP6.35572 SZL
50 PHP15.88930 SZL
100 PHP31.77860 SZL
250 PHP79.44650 SZL
500 PHP158.89300 SZL
1000 PHP317.78600 SZL
2000 PHP635.57200 SZL
5000 PHP1,588.93000 SZL
10000 PHP3,177.86000 SZL