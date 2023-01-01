250 Eswatini Emalangeni to Philippine pesos

Convert SZL to PHP at the real exchange rate

250 szl
738.58 php

1.00000 SZL = 2.95433 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Emalangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Philippine Peso
1 SZL2.95433 PHP
5 SZL14.77165 PHP
10 SZL29.54330 PHP
20 SZL59.08660 PHP
50 SZL147.71650 PHP
100 SZL295.43300 PHP
250 SZL738.58250 PHP
500 SZL1477.16500 PHP
1000 SZL2954.33000 PHP
2000 SZL5908.66000 PHP
5000 SZL14771.65000 PHP
10000 SZL29543.30000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Swazi Lilangeni
1 PHP0.33849 SZL
5 PHP1.69243 SZL
10 PHP3.38487 SZL
20 PHP6.76974 SZL
50 PHP16.92435 SZL
100 PHP33.84870 SZL
250 PHP84.62175 SZL
500 PHP169.24350 SZL
1000 PHP338.48700 SZL
2000 PHP676.97400 SZL
5000 PHP1692.43500 SZL
10000 PHP3384.87000 SZL