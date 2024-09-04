Eswatini Lilangeni to Philippine pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Philippine pesos is currently 3.147 today, reflecting a -0.854% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.893% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Philippine pesos has fluctuated between a high of 3.187 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3.141 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.424% decrease in value.