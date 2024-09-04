Eswatini Lilangeni to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to South African rand is currently 1.000 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a 0.000% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 1.001 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.000 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.108% increase in value.