Eswatini Lilangeni to Canadian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Canadian dollars is currently 0.075 today, reflecting a -0.557% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.764% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Canadian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.076 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.075 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.363% increase in value.