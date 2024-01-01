Eswatini Emalangeni to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert SZL to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
2,276.71 uah

L1.000 SZL = ₴2.277 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:04
SZL to UAH conversion chart

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 SZL to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.31762.3176
Low2.20032.1090
Average2.27402.2376
Change2.97%7.95%
1 SZL to UAH stats

The performance of SZL to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3176 and a 30 day low of 2.2003. This means the 30 day average was 2.2740. The change for SZL to UAH was 2.97.

The performance of SZL to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3176 and a 90 day low of 2.1090. This means the 90 day average was 2.2376. The change for SZL to UAH was 7.95.

1 EUR11.4451.1051.651.4970.84392.7919.878
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1421.0360.58464.22513.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4931.3550.76383.96117.987
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.2512.05

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 SZL2.27671 UAH
5 SZL11.38355 UAH
10 SZL22.76710 UAH
20 SZL45.53420 UAH
50 SZL113.83550 UAH
100 SZL227.67100 UAH
250 SZL569.17750 UAH
500 SZL1,138.35500 UAH
1000 SZL2,276.71000 UAH
2000 SZL4,553.42000 UAH
5000 SZL11,383.55000 UAH
10000 SZL22,767.10000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Swazi Lilangeni
1 UAH0.43923 SZL
5 UAH2.19616 SZL
10 UAH4.39231 SZL
20 UAH8.78462 SZL
50 UAH21.96155 SZL
100 UAH43.92310 SZL
250 UAH109.80775 SZL
500 UAH219.61550 SZL
1000 UAH439.23100 SZL
2000 UAH878.46200 SZL
5000 UAH2,196.15500 SZL
10000 UAH4,392.31000 SZL