Eswatini Emalangeni to New Zealand dollars today

Convert SZL to NZD at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
90.00 nzd

L1.000 SZL = $0.09000 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

NZD
1 SZL to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09290.0929
Low0.08970.0851
Average0.09090.0904
Change-1.07%5.76%
View full history

1 SZL to NZD stats

The performance of SZL to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0929 and a 30 day low of 0.0897. This means the 30 day average was 0.0909. The change for SZL to NZD was -1.07.

The performance of SZL to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0929 and a 90 day low of 0.0851. This means the 90 day average was 0.0904. The change for SZL to NZD was 5.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.78419.876
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58464.22913.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3550.76383.9617.986
1 AUD0.6070.8760.6710.9080.51156.27412.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to New Zealand dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to NZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / New Zealand Dollar
1 SZL0.09000 NZD
5 SZL0.45002 NZD
10 SZL0.90005 NZD
20 SZL1.80009 NZD
50 SZL4.50023 NZD
100 SZL9.00046 NZD
250 SZL22.50115 NZD
500 SZL45.00230 NZD
1000 SZL90.00460 NZD
2000 SZL180.00920 NZD
5000 SZL450.02300 NZD
10000 SZL900.04600 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Swazi Lilangeni
1 NZD11.11050 SZL
5 NZD55.55250 SZL
10 NZD111.10500 SZL
20 NZD222.21000 SZL
50 NZD555.52500 SZL
100 NZD1,111.05000 SZL
250 NZD2,777.62500 SZL
500 NZD5,555.25000 SZL
1000 NZD11,110.50000 SZL
2000 NZD22,221.00000 SZL
5000 NZD55,552.50000 SZL
10000 NZD111,105.00000 SZL