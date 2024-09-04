Eswatini Lilangeni to New Zealand dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to New Zealand dollars is currently 0.090 today, reflecting a -0.146% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.371% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to New Zealand dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.091 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.089 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.382% decrease in value.