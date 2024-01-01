Eswatini Emalangeni to Japanese yen today

Convert SZL to JPY at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
8,090 jpy

L1.000 SZL = ¥8.090 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:50
Track the exchange rate

SZL to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

JPY
1 SZL to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.29428.9242
Low7.82227.8222
Average8.12458.4436
Change2.53%-1.46%
View full history

1 SZL to JPY stats

The performance of SZL to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.2942 and a 30 day low of 7.8222. This means the 30 day average was 8.1245. The change for SZL to JPY was 2.53.

The performance of SZL to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.9242 and a 90 day low of 7.8222. This means the 90 day average was 8.4436. The change for SZL to JPY was -1.46.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.81719.882
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.23313.759
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95617.984
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.28812.057

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Japanese Yen
1 SZL8.08997 JPY
5 SZL40.44985 JPY
10 SZL80.89970 JPY
20 SZL161.79940 JPY
50 SZL404.49850 JPY
100 SZL808.99700 JPY
250 SZL2,022.49250 JPY
500 SZL4,044.98500 JPY
1000 SZL8,089.97000 JPY
2000 SZL16,179.94000 JPY
5000 SZL40,449.85000 JPY
10000 SZL80,899.70000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swazi Lilangeni
100 JPY12.36100 SZL
1000 JPY123.61000 SZL
1500 JPY185.41500 SZL
2000 JPY247.22000 SZL
3000 JPY370.83000 SZL
5000 JPY618.05000 SZL
5400 JPY667.49400 SZL
10000 JPY1,236.10000 SZL
15000 JPY1,854.15000 SZL
20000 JPY2,472.20000 SZL
25000 JPY3,090.25000 SZL
30000 JPY3,708.30000 SZL