1 szl
8 jpy

1.00000 SZL = 7.95640 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Japanese Yen
1 SZL7.95640 JPY
5 SZL39.78200 JPY
10 SZL79.56400 JPY
20 SZL159.12800 JPY
50 SZL397.82000 JPY
100 SZL795.64000 JPY
250 SZL1989.10000 JPY
500 SZL3978.20000 JPY
1000 SZL7956.40000 JPY
2000 SZL15912.80000 JPY
5000 SZL39782.00000 JPY
10000 SZL79564.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Swazi Lilangeni
100 JPY12.56850 SZL
1000 JPY125.68500 SZL
1500 JPY188.52750 SZL
2000 JPY251.37000 SZL
3000 JPY377.05500 SZL
5000 JPY628.42500 SZL
5400 JPY678.69900 SZL
10000 JPY1256.85000 SZL
15000 JPY1885.27500 SZL
20000 JPY2513.70000 SZL
25000 JPY3142.12500 SZL
30000 JPY3770.55000 SZL