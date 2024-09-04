Eswatini Lilangeni to Japanese yen exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Japanese yen is currently 8.090 today, reflecting a -1.989% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.529% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Japanese yen has fluctuated between a high of 8.254 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 8.090 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.419% increase in value.