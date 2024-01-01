Eswatini Emalangeni to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert SZL to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
26,850.50 kzt

L1.000 SZL = ₸26.85 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
Track the exchange rate

SZL to KZT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

KZT
1 SZL to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.313927.3139
Low25.799423.5746
Average26.699325.9878
Change3.41%13.90%
View full history

1 SZL to KZT stats

The performance of SZL to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.3139 and a 30 day low of 25.7994. This means the 30 day average was 26.6993. The change for SZL to KZT was 3.41.

The performance of SZL to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.3139 and a 90 day low of 23.5746. This means the 90 day average was 25.9878. The change for SZL to KZT was 13.90.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 SZL26.85050 KZT
5 SZL134.25250 KZT
10 SZL268.50500 KZT
20 SZL537.01000 KZT
50 SZL1,342.52500 KZT
100 SZL2,685.05000 KZT
250 SZL6,712.62500 KZT
500 SZL13,425.25000 KZT
1000 SZL26,850.50000 KZT
2000 SZL53,701.00000 KZT
5000 SZL134,252.50000 KZT
10000 SZL268,505.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Swazi Lilangeni
1 KZT0.03724 SZL
5 KZT0.18622 SZL
10 KZT0.37243 SZL
20 KZT0.74487 SZL
50 KZT1.86217 SZL
100 KZT3.72433 SZL
250 KZT9.31083 SZL
500 KZT18.62165 SZL
1000 KZT37.24330 SZL
2000 KZT74.48660 SZL
5000 KZT186.21650 SZL
10000 KZT372.43300 SZL