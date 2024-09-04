Eswatini Lilangeni to Kazakhstani tenges Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Eswatini Lilangeni to Kazakhstani tenges history summary. This is the Eswatini Lilangeni (SZL) to Kazakhstani tenges (KZT) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of SZL and KZT historical data from 04-09-2019 to 04-09-2024.
Eswatini Lilangeni to Kazakhstani tenges exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Kazakhstani tenges is currently 26.851 today, reflecting a -0.831% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.004% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Kazakhstani tenges has fluctuated between a high of 27.325 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 26.841 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.433% increase in value.
