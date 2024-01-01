Eswatini Emalangeni to Lebanese pounds today

Convert SZL to LBP at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
4,976,540 lbp

L1.000 SZL = ل.ل.4,977 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
SZL to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

LBP
1 SZL to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,055.98005,055.9800
Low4,839.74004,718.5500
Average4,978.65134,924.5769
Change2.70%5.47%
View full history

1 SZL to LBP stats

The performance of SZL to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,055.9800 and a 30 day low of 4,839.7400. This means the 30 day average was 4,978.6513. The change for SZL to LBP was 2.70.

The performance of SZL to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,055.9800 and a 90 day low of 4,718.5500. This means the 90 day average was 4,924.5769. The change for SZL to LBP was 5.47.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.82119.883
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.23613.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3540.76383.95917.985
1 AUD0.6060.8760.6710.9080.51156.28212.056

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Lebanese Pound
1 SZL4,976.54000 LBP
5 SZL24,882.70000 LBP
10 SZL49,765.40000 LBP
20 SZL99,530.80000 LBP
50 SZL248,827.00000 LBP
100 SZL497,654.00000 LBP
250 SZL1,244,135.00000 LBP
500 SZL2,488,270.00000 LBP
1000 SZL4,976,540.00000 LBP
2000 SZL9,953,080.00000 LBP
5000 SZL24,882,700.00000 LBP
10000 SZL49,765,400.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Swazi Lilangeni
1 LBP0.00020 SZL
5 LBP0.00100 SZL
10 LBP0.00201 SZL
20 LBP0.00402 SZL
50 LBP0.01005 SZL
100 LBP0.02009 SZL
250 LBP0.05024 SZL
500 LBP0.10047 SZL
1000 LBP0.20094 SZL
2000 LBP0.40189 SZL
5000 LBP1.00472 SZL
10000 LBP2.00943 SZL