Eswatini Emalangeni to Indonesian rupiahs today

Convert SZL to IDR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
863,315 idr

L1.000 SZL = Rp863.3 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
SZL to IDR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

IDR
1 SZL to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High878.4060915.4250
Low863.2910856.9290
Average871.0541884.3183
Change-1.45%0.70%
1 SZL to IDR stats

The performance of SZL to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 878.4060 and a 30 day low of 863.2910. This means the 30 day average was 871.0541. The change for SZL to IDR was -1.45.

The performance of SZL to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 915.4250 and a 90 day low of 856.9290. This means the 90 day average was 884.3183. The change for SZL to IDR was 0.70.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.82219.881
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.24113.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4911.3540.76383.9617.983
1 AUD0.6070.8760.67110.9080.51156.312.059

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Indonesian Rupiah
1 SZL863.31500 IDR
5 SZL4,316.57500 IDR
10 SZL8,633.15000 IDR
20 SZL17,266.30000 IDR
50 SZL43,165.75000 IDR
100 SZL86,331.50000 IDR
250 SZL215,828.75000 IDR
500 SZL431,657.50000 IDR
1000 SZL863,315.00000 IDR
2000 SZL1,726,630.00000 IDR
5000 SZL4,316,575.00000 IDR
10000 SZL8,633,150.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Swazi Lilangeni
1 IDR0.00116 SZL
5 IDR0.00579 SZL
10 IDR0.01158 SZL
20 IDR0.02317 SZL
50 IDR0.05792 SZL
100 IDR0.11583 SZL
250 IDR0.28958 SZL
500 IDR0.57916 SZL
1000 IDR1.15833 SZL
2000 IDR2.31666 SZL
5000 IDR5.79165 SZL
10000 IDR11.58330 SZL