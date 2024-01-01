Eswatini Emalangeni to Argentine pesos today

Convert SZL to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
53,002 ars

L1.000 SZL = $53.00 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to ARS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ARS
1 SZL to ARSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High53.602453.6024
Low50.573347.3764
Average52.474450.8958
Change4.76%11.87%
View full history

1 SZL to ARS stats

The performance of SZL to ARS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 53.6024 and a 30 day low of 50.5733. This means the 30 day average was 52.4744. The change for SZL to ARS was 4.76.

The performance of SZL to ARS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 53.6024 and a 90 day low of 47.3764. This means the 90 day average was 50.8958. The change for SZL to ARS was 11.87.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.77319.873
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.21213.755
1 USD0.9051.30811.4921.3550.76383.96117.986
1 AUD0.6070.8760.6710.9080.51156.27512.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Argentine Peso
1 SZL53.00200 ARS
5 SZL265.01000 ARS
10 SZL530.02000 ARS
20 SZL1,060.04000 ARS
50 SZL2,650.10000 ARS
100 SZL5,300.20000 ARS
250 SZL13,250.50000 ARS
500 SZL26,501.00000 ARS
1000 SZL53,002.00000 ARS
2000 SZL106,004.00000 ARS
5000 SZL265,010.00000 ARS
10000 SZL530,020.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / Swazi Lilangeni
1 ARS0.01887 SZL
5 ARS0.09434 SZL
10 ARS0.18867 SZL
20 ARS0.37734 SZL
50 ARS0.94336 SZL
100 ARS1.88672 SZL
250 ARS4.71680 SZL
500 ARS9.43360 SZL
1000 ARS18.86720 SZL
2000 ARS37.73440 SZL
5000 ARS94.33600 SZL
10000 ARS188.67200 SZL