Currency name

Swazi Lilangeni

L

SZL exchange rates

 EUR SGD USD AUD CAD GBP INR ZAR
From SZL0.05012 0.07255 0.05468 0.08398 0.07586 0.04271 4.58261 0.99992
To SZL19.95170 13.78410 18.28670 11.90740 13.18200 23.41610 0.21822 1.00008

All Eswatini Lilangeni Exchange Rates