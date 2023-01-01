Swazi Lilangeni (SZL)
Currency name
Swazi Lilangeni
Currency symbol
L
SZL exchange rates
|EUR
|SGD
|USD
|AUD
|CAD
|GBP
|INR
|ZAR
|From SZL
|0.05018
|0.07355
|0.05465
|0.08420
|0.07508
|0.04390
|4.54775
|1.00083
|To SZL
|19.92630
|13.59700
|18.29950
|11.87640
|13.31840
|22.78010
|0.21989
|0.99917
