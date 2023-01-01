Swazi Lilangeni (SZL)

Currency name

Swazi Lilangeni

L

SZL exchange rates

 EUR SGD USD AUD CAD GBP INR ZAR
From SZL0.05018 0.07355 0.05465 0.08420 0.07508 0.04390 4.54775 1.00083
To SZL19.92630 13.59700 18.29950 11.87640 13.31840 22.78010 0.21989 0.99917

All Eswatini Lilangeni Exchange Rates