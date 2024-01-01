Eswatini Emalangeni to Aruban florins today

Convert SZL to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
99.52 awg

L1.000 SZL = ƒ0.09952 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:39
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 SZL to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10110.1011
Low0.09680.0944
Average0.09950.0985
Change2.73%5.45%
View full history

1 SZL to AWG stats

The performance of SZL to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1011 and a 30 day low of 0.0968. This means the 30 day average was 0.0995. The change for SZL to AWG was 2.73.

The performance of SZL to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1011 and a 90 day low of 0.0944. This means the 90 day average was 0.0985. The change for SZL to AWG was 5.45.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6491.4970.84392.77319.873
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.21213.755
1 USD0.9051.30811.4921.3550.76383.96117.986
1 AUD0.6070.8760.6710.9080.51156.27512.055

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Aruban Florin
1 SZL0.09952 AWG
5 SZL0.49762 AWG
10 SZL0.99524 AWG
20 SZL1.99048 AWG
50 SZL4.97621 AWG
100 SZL9.95241 AWG
250 SZL24.88103 AWG
500 SZL49.76205 AWG
1000 SZL99.52410 AWG
2000 SZL199.04820 AWG
5000 SZL497.62050 AWG
10000 SZL995.24100 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Swazi Lilangeni
1 AWG10.04780 SZL
5 AWG50.23900 SZL
10 AWG100.47800 SZL
20 AWG200.95600 SZL
50 AWG502.39000 SZL
100 AWG1,004.78000 SZL
250 AWG2,511.95000 SZL
500 AWG5,023.90000 SZL
1000 AWG10,047.80000 SZL
2000 AWG20,095.60000 SZL
5000 AWG50,239.00000 SZL
10000 AWG100,478.00000 SZL