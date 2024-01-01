Eswatini Emalangeni to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert SZL to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
205.26 ils

L1.000 SZL = ₪0.2053 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
SZL to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

ILS
1 SZL to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20940.2094
Low0.20340.1963
Average0.20600.2039
Change-0.87%4.52%
1 SZL to ILS stats

The performance of SZL to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2094 and a 30 day low of 0.2034. This means the 30 day average was 0.2060. The change for SZL to ILS was -0.87.

The performance of SZL to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2094 and a 90 day low of 0.1963. This means the 90 day average was 0.2039. The change for SZL to ILS was 4.52.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.82219.881
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.24113.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4911.3540.76383.9617.983
1 AUD0.6070.8760.67110.9080.51156.312.059

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Israeli New Sheqel
1 SZL0.20526 ILS
5 SZL1.02628 ILS
10 SZL2.05255 ILS
20 SZL4.10510 ILS
50 SZL10.26275 ILS
100 SZL20.52550 ILS
250 SZL51.31375 ILS
500 SZL102.62750 ILS
1000 SZL205.25500 ILS
2000 SZL410.51000 ILS
5000 SZL1,026.27500 ILS
10000 SZL2,052.55000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Swazi Lilangeni
1 ILS4.87199 SZL
5 ILS24.35995 SZL
10 ILS48.71990 SZL
20 ILS97.43980 SZL
50 ILS243.59950 SZL
100 ILS487.19900 SZL
250 ILS1,217.99750 SZL
500 ILS2,435.99500 SZL
1000 ILS4,871.99000 SZL
2000 ILS9,743.98000 SZL
5000 ILS24,359.95000 SZL
10000 ILS48,719.90000 SZL