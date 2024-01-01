Eswatini Emalangeni to Tanzanian shillings today

Convert SZL to TZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
151,101 tzs

L1.000 SZL = tzs151.1 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:04
SZL to TZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TZS
1 SZL to TZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High152.8990152.8990
Low145.6920137.1870
Average150.3192146.6418
Change3.45%10.14%
1 SZL to TZS stats

The performance of SZL to TZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 152.8990 and a 30 day low of 145.6920. This means the 30 day average was 150.3192. The change for SZL to TZS was 3.45.

The performance of SZL to TZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 152.8990 and a 90 day low of 137.1870. This means the 90 day average was 146.6418. The change for SZL to TZS was 10.14.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Tanzanian shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to TZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SZL151.10100 TZS
5 SZL755.50500 TZS
10 SZL1,511.01000 TZS
20 SZL3,022.02000 TZS
50 SZL7,555.05000 TZS
100 SZL15,110.10000 TZS
250 SZL37,775.25000 TZS
500 SZL75,550.50000 TZS
1000 SZL151,101.00000 TZS
2000 SZL302,202.00000 TZS
5000 SZL755,505.00000 TZS
10000 SZL1,511,010.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TZS0.00662 SZL
5 TZS0.03309 SZL
10 TZS0.06618 SZL
20 TZS0.13236 SZL
50 TZS0.33090 SZL
100 TZS0.66181 SZL
250 TZS1.65452 SZL
500 TZS3.30905 SZL
1000 TZS6.61809 SZL
2000 TZS13.23618 SZL
5000 TZS33.09045 SZL
10000 TZS66.18090 SZL