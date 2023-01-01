1 Eswatini Lilangeni to Tanzanian shillings

Convert SZL to TZS at the real exchange rate

1 szl
133.26 tzs

1.00000 SZL = 133.25900 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Tanzanian shillings

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to TZS rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Tanzanian Shilling
1 SZL133.25900 TZS
5 SZL666.29500 TZS
10 SZL1332.59000 TZS
20 SZL2665.18000 TZS
50 SZL6662.95000 TZS
100 SZL13325.90000 TZS
250 SZL33314.75000 TZS
500 SZL66629.50000 TZS
1000 SZL133259.00000 TZS
2000 SZL266518.00000 TZS
5000 SZL666295.00000 TZS
10000 SZL1332590.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Swazi Lilangeni
1 TZS0.00750 SZL
5 TZS0.03752 SZL
10 TZS0.07504 SZL
20 TZS0.15008 SZL
50 TZS0.37521 SZL
100 TZS0.75042 SZL
250 TZS1.87605 SZL
500 TZS3.75210 SZL
1000 TZS7.50419 SZL
2000 TZS15.00838 SZL
5000 TZS37.52095 SZL
10000 TZS75.04190 SZL