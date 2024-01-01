Eswatini Emalangeni to Hungarian forints today

Convert SZL to HUF at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
19,814 huf

L1.000 SZL = Ft19.81 HUF

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:48
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SZL to HUF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

HUF
1 SZL to HUFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High20.079420.6233
Low19.604218.8746
Average19.849119.9140
Change1.07%4.98%
View full history

1 SZL to HUF stats

The performance of SZL to HUF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 20.0794 and a 30 day low of 19.6042. This means the 30 day average was 19.8491. The change for SZL to HUF was 1.07.

The performance of SZL to HUF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 20.6233 and a 90 day low of 18.8746. This means the 90 day average was 19.9140. The change for SZL to HUF was 4.98.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1061.6491.4970.84392.82219.881
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58364.24113.76
1 USD0.9051.30711.4911.3540.76383.9617.983
1 AUD0.6070.8760.67110.9080.51156.312.059

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Hungarian forints

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HUF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to HUF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni

SZL to EUR

SZL to SGD

SZL to USD

SZL to AUD

SZL to CAD

SZL to GBP

SZL to INR

SZL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Hungarian Forint
1 SZL19.81430 HUF
5 SZL99.07150 HUF
10 SZL198.14300 HUF
20 SZL396.28600 HUF
50 SZL990.71500 HUF
100 SZL1,981.43000 HUF
250 SZL4,953.57500 HUF
500 SZL9,907.15000 HUF
1000 SZL19,814.30000 HUF
2000 SZL39,628.60000 HUF
5000 SZL99,071.50000 HUF
10000 SZL198,143.00000 HUF
Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Swazi Lilangeni
2000 HUF100.93740 SZL
5000 HUF252.34350 SZL
10000 HUF504.68700 SZL
15000 HUF757.03050 SZL
20000 HUF1,009.37400 SZL
30000 HUF1,514.06100 SZL
40000 HUF2,018.74800 SZL
50000 HUF2,523.43500 SZL
60000 HUF3,028.12200 SZL
100000 HUF5,046.87000 SZL
150000 HUF7,570.30500 SZL
200000 HUF10,093.74000 SZL