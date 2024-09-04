Eswatini Lilangeni to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Hungarian forints is currently 19.814 today, reflecting a -0.484% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.095% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 20.099 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 19.798 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.465% increase in value.