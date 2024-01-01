Eswatini Emalangeni to Pakistani rupees today

Convert SZL to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
15,518.20 pkr

L1.000 SZL = ₨15.52 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:59
SZL to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PKR
1 SZL to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.758315.7583
Low15.077414.7000
Average15.517215.3414
Change2.80%5.57%
1 SZL to PKR stats

The performance of SZL to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7583 and a 30 day low of 15.0774. This means the 30 day average was 15.5172. The change for SZL to PKR was 2.80.

The performance of SZL to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7583 and a 90 day low of 14.7000. This means the 90 day average was 15.3414. The change for SZL to PKR was 5.57.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Pakistani Rupee
1 SZL15.51820 PKR
5 SZL77.59100 PKR
10 SZL155.18200 PKR
20 SZL310.36400 PKR
50 SZL775.91000 PKR
100 SZL1,551.82000 PKR
250 SZL3,879.55000 PKR
500 SZL7,759.10000 PKR
1000 SZL15,518.20000 PKR
2000 SZL31,036.40000 PKR
5000 SZL77,591.00000 PKR
10000 SZL155,182.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 PKR0.06444 SZL
5 PKR0.32220 SZL
10 PKR0.64440 SZL
20 PKR1.28881 SZL
50 PKR3.22202 SZL
100 PKR6.44403 SZL
250 PKR16.11008 SZL
500 PKR32.22015 SZL
1000 PKR64.44030 SZL
2000 PKR128.88060 SZL
5000 PKR322.20150 SZL
10000 PKR644.40300 SZL