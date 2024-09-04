Eswatini Lilangeni to Pakistani rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Pakistani rupees is currently 15.518 today, reflecting a -0.847% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -1.431% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Pakistani rupees has fluctuated between a high of 15.828 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 15.450 on 04-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 04-09-2024, with a -0.532% decrease in value.