Eswatini Emalangeni to Saudi riyals today

Convert SZL to SAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
208.69 sar

L1.000 SZL = SR0.2087 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:00
SZL to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SAR
1 SZL to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21190.2119
Low0.20300.1978
Average0.20870.2064
Change2.69%5.52%
1 SZL to SAR stats

The performance of SZL to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2119 and a 30 day low of 0.2030. This means the 30 day average was 0.2087. The change for SZL to SAR was 2.69.

The performance of SZL to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2119 and a 90 day low of 0.1978. This means the 90 day average was 0.2064. The change for SZL to SAR was 5.52.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Saudi Riyal
1 SZL0.20869 SAR
5 SZL1.04346 SAR
10 SZL2.08693 SAR
20 SZL4.17386 SAR
50 SZL10.43465 SAR
100 SZL20.86930 SAR
250 SZL52.17325 SAR
500 SZL104.34650 SAR
1000 SZL208.69300 SAR
2000 SZL417.38600 SAR
5000 SZL1,043.46500 SAR
10000 SZL2,086.93000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swazi Lilangeni
1 SAR4.79172 SZL
5 SAR23.95860 SZL
10 SAR47.91720 SZL
20 SAR95.83440 SZL
50 SAR239.58600 SZL
100 SAR479.17200 SZL
250 SAR1,197.93000 SZL
500 SAR2,395.86000 SZL
1000 SAR4,791.72000 SZL
2000 SAR9,583.44000 SZL
5000 SAR23,958.60000 SZL
10000 SAR47,917.20000 SZL