10 Eswatini Emalangeni to Saudi riyals

Convert SZL to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 szl
2.00 sar

1.00000 SZL = 0.19956 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Saudi Riyal
1 SZL0.19956 SAR
5 SZL0.99778 SAR
10 SZL1.99555 SAR
20 SZL3.99110 SAR
50 SZL9.97775 SAR
100 SZL19.95550 SAR
250 SZL49.88875 SAR
500 SZL99.77750 SAR
1000 SZL199.55500 SAR
2000 SZL399.11000 SAR
5000 SZL997.77500 SAR
10000 SZL1995.55000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swazi Lilangeni
1 SAR5.01114 SZL
5 SAR25.05570 SZL
10 SAR50.11140 SZL
20 SAR100.22280 SZL
50 SAR250.55700 SZL
100 SAR501.11400 SZL
250 SAR1252.78500 SZL
500 SAR2505.57000 SZL
1000 SAR5011.14000 SZL
2000 SAR10022.28000 SZL
5000 SAR25055.70000 SZL
10000 SAR50111.40000 SZL