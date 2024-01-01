Eswatini Emalangeni to Sri Lankan rupees today

Convert SZL to LKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
16,617.10 lkr

L1.000 SZL = Sr16.62 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:52
SZL to LKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

LKR
1 SZL to LKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16.976616.9940
Low16.328115.9520
Average16.671216.6297
Change1.60%4.17%
1 SZL to LKR stats

The performance of SZL to LKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16.9766 and a 30 day low of 16.3281. This means the 30 day average was 16.6712. The change for SZL to LKR was 1.60.

The performance of SZL to LKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.9940 and a 90 day low of 15.9520. This means the 90 day average was 16.6297. The change for SZL to LKR was 4.17.

How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SZL16.61710 LKR
5 SZL83.08550 LKR
10 SZL166.17100 LKR
20 SZL332.34200 LKR
50 SZL830.85500 LKR
100 SZL1,661.71000 LKR
250 SZL4,154.27500 LKR
500 SZL8,308.55000 LKR
1000 SZL16,617.10000 LKR
2000 SZL33,234.20000 LKR
5000 SZL83,085.50000 LKR
10000 SZL166,171.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 LKR0.06018 SZL
5 LKR0.30090 SZL
10 LKR0.60179 SZL
20 LKR1.20358 SZL
50 LKR3.00895 SZL
100 LKR6.01790 SZL
250 LKR15.04475 SZL
500 LKR30.08950 SZL
1000 LKR60.17900 SZL
2000 LKR120.35800 SZL
5000 LKR300.89500 SZL
10000 LKR601.79000 SZL