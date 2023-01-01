10 thousand Sri Lankan rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert LKR to SZL at the real exchange rate

10000 lkr
575.92 szl

1.00000 LKR = 0.05759 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:13
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868851.090890.93621.493141.661030.964218.7122
1 GBP1.1509511.2554104.6581.718451.911681.1097421.5359
1 USD0.916750.796559183.36651.368851.522770.883917.1546
1 INR0.01099670.00955490.011995210.01641970.01826590.01060260.205773

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Eswatini Emalangeni

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SZL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SZL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Swazi Lilangeni
1 LKR0.05759 SZL
5 LKR0.28796 SZL
10 LKR0.57593 SZL
20 LKR1.15185 SZL
50 LKR2.87962 SZL
100 LKR5.75925 SZL
250 LKR14.39813 SZL
500 LKR28.79625 SZL
1000 LKR57.59250 SZL
2000 LKR115.18500 SZL
5000 LKR287.96250 SZL
10000 LKR575.92500 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SZL17.36340 LKR
5 SZL86.81700 LKR
10 SZL173.63400 LKR
20 SZL347.26800 LKR
50 SZL868.17000 LKR
100 SZL1736.34000 LKR
250 SZL4340.85000 LKR
500 SZL8681.70000 LKR
1000 SZL17363.40000 LKR
2000 SZL34726.80000 LKR
5000 SZL86817.00000 LKR
10000 SZL173634.00000 LKR