Eswatini Emalangeni to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert SZL to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 szl
204.21 aed

L1.000 SZL = د.إ0.2042 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:37
SZL to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

AED
1 SZL to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.20740.2074
Low0.19860.1937
Average0.20420.2021
Change2.72%5.44%
1 SZL to AED stats

The performance of SZL to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2074 and a 30 day low of 0.1986. This means the 30 day average was 0.2042. The change for SZL to AED was 2.72.

The performance of SZL to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2074 and a 90 day low of 0.1937. This means the 90 day average was 0.2021. The change for SZL to AED was 5.44.

Top currencies

 EURSGDUSDAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 EUR11.4451.1051.6481.4970.84392.78219.875
1 SGD0.69210.7651.1411.0360.58464.21813.757
1 USD0.9051.30711.4921.3550.76383.96217.986
1 AUD0.6070.8760.6710.9080.51156.28412.057

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SZL0.20421 AED
5 SZL1.02104 AED
10 SZL2.04207 AED
20 SZL4.08414 AED
50 SZL10.21035 AED
100 SZL20.42070 AED
250 SZL51.05175 AED
500 SZL102.10350 AED
1000 SZL204.20700 AED
2000 SZL408.41400 AED
5000 SZL1,021.03500 AED
10000 SZL2,042.07000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swazi Lilangeni
1 AED4.89699 SZL
5 AED24.48495 SZL
10 AED48.96990 SZL
20 AED97.93980 SZL
50 AED244.84950 SZL
100 AED489.69900 SZL
250 AED1,224.24750 SZL
500 AED2,448.49500 SZL
1000 AED4,896.99000 SZL
2000 AED9,793.98000 SZL
5000 AED24,484.95000 SZL
10000 AED48,969.90000 SZL