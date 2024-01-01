Eswatini Emalangeni to United Arab Emirates dirhams today
Convert SZL to AED at the real exchange rate
SZL to AED conversion chart
1 SZL = 0.20421 AED
0
|1 SZL to AED
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2074
|0.2074
|Low
|0.1986
|0.1937
|Average
|0.2042
|0.2021
|Change
|2.72%
|5.44%
|View full history
1 SZL to AED stats
The performance of SZL to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2074 and a 30 day low of 0.1986. This means the 30 day average was 0.2042. The change for SZL to AED was 2.72.
The performance of SZL to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2074 and a 90 day low of 0.1937. This means the 90 day average was 0.2021. The change for SZL to AED was 5.44.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to United Arab Emirates dirhams
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Swazi Lilangeni
|1 AED
|4.89699 SZL
|5 AED
|24.48495 SZL
|10 AED
|48.96990 SZL
|20 AED
|97.93980 SZL
|50 AED
|244.84950 SZL
|100 AED
|489.69900 SZL
|250 AED
|1,224.24750 SZL
|500 AED
|2,448.49500 SZL
|1000 AED
|4,896.99000 SZL
|2000 AED
|9,793.98000 SZL
|5000 AED
|24,484.95000 SZL
|10000 AED
|48,969.90000 SZL