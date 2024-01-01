Eswatini Emalangeni to Peruvian nuevo soles today
Convert SZL to PEN at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
SZL to PEN conversion chart
1 SZL = 0.21048 PEN
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 SZL to PEN
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.2118
|0.2127
|Low
|0.2019
|0.1980
|Average
|0.2082
|0.2070
|Change
|4.12%
|6.29%
|View full history
1 SZL to PEN stats
The performance of SZL to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2118 and a 30 day low of 0.2019. This means the 30 day average was 0.2082. The change for SZL to PEN was 4.12.
The performance of SZL to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2127 and a 90 day low of 0.1980. This means the 90 day average was 0.2070. The change for SZL to PEN was 6.29.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Eswatini Emalangeni to Peruvian nuevo soles
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select SZL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current SZL to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Eswatini Lilangeni
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Swazi Lilangeni
|1 PEN
|4.75098 SZL
|5 PEN
|23.75490 SZL
|10 PEN
|47.50980 SZL
|20 PEN
|95.01960 SZL
|50 PEN
|237.54900 SZL
|100 PEN
|475.09800 SZL
|250 PEN
|1,187.74500 SZL
|500 PEN
|2,375.49000 SZL
|1000 PEN
|4,750.98000 SZL
|2000 PEN
|9,501.96000 SZL
|5000 PEN
|23,754.90000 SZL
|10000 PEN
|47,509.80000 SZL