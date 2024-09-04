Eswatini Lilangeni to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Eswatini Lilangeni to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.210 today, reflecting a -0.425% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Eswatini Lilangeni has remained relatively stable, with a -0.265% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Eswatini Lilangeni to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.213 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.209 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.467% decrease in value.